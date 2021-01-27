Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OVBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that OVBC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of OVBC was $23.44, representing a -35.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.10 and a 22.08% increase over the 52 week low of $19.20.

OVBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). OVBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.89.

