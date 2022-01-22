Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Ohio Valley Banc's shares on or after the 27th of January, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 10th of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.21 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.84 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Ohio Valley Banc has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current share price of $30.02. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Ohio Valley Banc paying out a modest 28% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

NasdaqGM:OVBC Historic Dividend January 22nd 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Ohio Valley Banc earnings per share are up 7.3% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Ohio Valley Banc's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were 10 years ago.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Ohio Valley Banc for the upcoming dividend? Ohio Valley Banc has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. In summary, Ohio Valley Banc appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

Curious about whether Ohio Valley Banc has been able to consistently generate growth? Here's a chart of its historical revenue and earnings growth.

