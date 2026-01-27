Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Reveals Rise In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $3.95 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $2.51 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.1% to $22.85 million from $20.02 million last year.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.95 Mln. vs. $2.51 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.84 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue: $22.85 Mln vs. $20.02 Mln last year.

