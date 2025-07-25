Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $4.21 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $2.97 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.21 Mln. vs. $2.97 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.22 last year.

