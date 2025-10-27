Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Profit Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.03 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $2.72 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.03 Mln. vs. $2.72 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.58 last year.

Net interest income: $14.60 Mln. vs $12.58 Mln. last year.

Total Non-interest income: $1.75 Mln. vs $2.85 Mln. last year.

