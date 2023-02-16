Ohio Train Derailment: This Is How Much It Costs a Family to Evacuate

At the start of February, residents of East Palestine, Ohio were forced to evacuate to avoid exposure to harmful chemicals. Following the derailment of a train carrying toxic materials, authorities carried out a controlled burn to avoid an explosion. It released fumes that the Governor of Ohio said could prove deadly if inhaled.

As the 4,700 or so residents deal with the disruption and potential health impacts of the derailment and chemical spill, there are also questions about the financial side of the disaster. It can be expensive to evacuate your family in an emergency, particularly if you may also have to cover additional health or veterinary expenses. Unfortunately, many Americans do not have enough money set aside to cover the unexpected.

East Palestine residents promised compensation

The train operator, Norfolk Southern, has promised to cover hotel, food, clothing, childcare, pet care, and other costs for impacted residents. It says it has already spent $1 million in assistance to local people and businesses. If you live in East Palestine and need help, call 1-800-230-7049 or the Family Assistance Center at Abundant Life Church in New Waterford.

The challenge is that it isn't clear how long Norfolk Southern will offer support to residents, or how much of the bill the company will foot. One of the lawsuits brought by local residents against the company puts the potential cost at over $5 million. Residents have been told it is safe to return home and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is monitoring the air for chemicals.

Nonetheless, many locals are concerned about contamination. Locals complain of strong chemical smells and some say they are suffering from headaches and nausea. Some have been able to leave East Palestine and stay with family elsewhere, at least temporarily. But other residents have returned home as they can't afford to move away.

There are also reports that wildlife, including fish and other animals, have died. One resident told The New Republic she'd had to put down her pet cat. The cat developed heart problems following the accident and she couldn't afford to pay the vet bills.

How much does it cost to evacuate a family?

Whether you're evacuating because of a hurricane, flooding, or chemical spill, the costs can quickly add up. A lot depends on where your family stays, the number of days you're away, and whether you lose income as a result of the crisis. One study on hurricane evacuation in Texas estimated the costs at between $820 and over $2,360.

Given that 50% of Americans have less than $500 in emergency savings, many would find it difficult to meet the costs of an emergency evacuation. If you don't have enough cash in your bank account to cover an unexpected financial hit, see if you can start saving a small amount. Even if you put $10 or $20 into a savings account each month, in time that will add up and give you some financial cushion in an emergency.

If you aren't confident you would be able to pay evacuation costs, it might be worth applying for an emergency credit card. Running up a balance that you can't afford to pay off before it accrues interest can be costly, and is not advisable in many circumstances. But if it's a question of using your credit card to get out of a potentially life-threatening situation, it could be a different story.

For some, homeowners insurance or rental insurance will cover living expenses following a forced evacuation. However, it's important to check your policy to know exactly what's included -- look for the "loss of use" or "additional living expense" coverage. You'll also need to take into account the cost of your deductible and be prepared to wait while your claim is processed.

Bottom line

Unfortunately, residents of East Palestine have a difficult road ahead. Not only do they have to deal with the immediate costs of evacuation and necessary purchases like bottled water, there's also the longer-term uncertainty about the health impacts of the chemicals that were released. It is impossible to protect yourself completely against these types of disasters, but you can insulate yourself a little financially by building up an emergency fund and knowing in advance what your insurance policy might cover.

