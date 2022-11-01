Ohio sues Dollar General for deceptive pricing

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp DG.N, one of the largest U.S. discount retailers, was sued on Tuesday by Ohio, which accused the company of charging shoppers more at the register than it advertised on store shelves.

Dave Yost, the state's attorney general, said Ohio lets stores have error rates on overcharges as high as 2% but that testing last month at 20 Dollar General stores found error rates ranging from 16.7% to 88.2%.

"This seems like a company trying to make an extra buck and hoping no one will notice," Yost said in a statement. "We've not only noticed but are taking action to stop it."

Dollar General did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Mark Porter)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.