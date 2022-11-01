Ohio sues Dollar General for deceptive pricing

US Markets
Dollar General Corp, one of the largest U.S. discount retailers, was sued on Tuesday by Ohio, which accused the company of charging shoppers more at the register than it advertised on store shelves.

Dave Yost, the state's attorney general, said Ohio lets stores have error rates on overcharges as high as 2% but that testing last month at 20 Dollar General stores found error rates ranging from 16.7% to 88.2%.

"This seems like a company trying to make an extra buck and hoping no one will notice," Yost said in a statement. "We've not only noticed but are taking action to stop it."

Dollar General did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

