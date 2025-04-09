Ohio Rep. Greg Landsman Sold Over $379K Worth of Microsoft Stock: Here's What You Should Know

April 8, 2025 records indicate that Representative Greg Landsman filed a sale of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), valued between $379,043 and $1,410,000. According to the April filing, the transaction occurred on April 8, 2025.

Currently, Microsoft shares are trading up 1.39% at $359.5.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

Over the previous three years, Greg Landsman conducted 168 trades, totaling more than $770 thousand. The largest of these were in Microsoft and Amazon.com stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL): $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL): $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL): $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

Here's a summary of Greg Landsman's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Accenture ACN STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-03-27 Alphabet GOOGL STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-03-27 Amazon.com AMZN STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-03-27 Ameriprise Finl AMP STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-03-27 Ameriprise Finl AMP STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-03-27

If you want to stay updated on Greg Landsman's trades and other congressional members, check out our government trades tool to track their activity in real time!

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Jefferies Upgrades Underperform Hold Apr 2025 Keybanc Maintains Underweight Underweight Apr 2025 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.