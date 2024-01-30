Ohio Releases First Set Of Proposed Marijuana Rules: Regulators Seek Feedback

Nearly three months after Ohio overwhelmingly voted to legalize adult-use marijuana, the state regulators have released the initial set of proposed rules for the new market.

As first reported by Marijuana Moment, the state Division of Cannabis Control (DCC) said on Monday stakeholders who are seeking to submit feedback on the first among multiple rules packages, can do so by Feb. 9.

Under the proposed rules, regulators have until June 7 to launch applications for medical cannabis operators pursuing a dual license, only to start approving provisional licenses to those eligible by Sept. 7.

Moreover, DCC is obliged to publicly announce an exclusive application period for potential licensees who take part in a social equity and job creation initiative that is in the works.

Medical marijuana patient and caregiver registration fees would be eliminated under the proposed rules, while a renewal fee for the medical marijuana processor license would be reduced by half from $100,000 to $50,000.

The proposed set of rules could be amended in the weeks to come.

"The Division will review and consider the comments received before submitting the proposed rules to the Common Sense Initiative and the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review in accordance with Chapter 119 of the Ohio Revised Code," DCC, which operates under the Department of Commerce, said. "Both of those processes will provide stakeholders further opportunity to comment on the proposed rules."

Recent Legislative Efforts

The new law under which recreational cannabis became legal in the Buckeye state took effect on Dec. 7, yet marijuana sales have not yet launched.

The two competing bills that have been introduced after Issue 2 got the green light, House Bill 86 and House Bill 354, are still advancing through the state legislature and seek to address the issue.

Some of the top Republican state lawmakers like Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) and Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) are optimistic about reaching an understanding on the issue of legal marijuana sales this spring.

