Ohio man asks appeals court to revive massive PFAS class action against 3M, DuPont

By Clark Mindock

Dec 12 (Reuters) - An Ohio resident has told a U.S. appeals court its recent ruling putting an end to a massive class action lawsuit that accused 3M MMM.N, Corteva Inc CTVA.N subsidiary E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co and other companies of putting people's health at risk by exposing them to toxic “forever chemicals” could send a dangerous message to chemical manufacturers facing similar claims, and deserves a second look.

Kevin Hardwick, the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit, on Monday asked the full 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider a November decision that dismantled the class action that would have allowed roughly all of Ohio's 11.8 million residents to sue the companies as a group.

Hardwick said the decision would allow companies to escape potential liability for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, pollution at early stages of litigation if numerous defendants produced the mostly identical chemicals allegedly causing harm.

He said the 6th Circuit's ruling incorrectly concluded he did not sufficiently trace his harms to the companies and the chemicals they produced, and said he provided enough evidence for the case to proceed.

“If the decision stands, the lesson is that companies should conspire together to poison people with the same poison and none of them can be held responsible,” Hardwick said.

PFAS are a family of thousands of chemicals that have been used in a wide range of products including non-stick pans and clothing, and have been tied to cancer and other diseases.

A 3M spokesperson said the company disagrees with Hardwick's arguments. A Corteva representative did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

A three-judge panel had found Hardwick filed too broad a complaint against the manufacturers, and had not shown that the PFAS found in his body could be traced directly to the defendants, noting there are potentially thousands of companies that have manufactured PFAS.

But Hardwick said that was not true, since there are just 10 companies that actually manufactured the specific PFAS at issue in the case. While many other companies may have sold products with the chemicals, each of the 10 defendants is ultimately responsible for contaminating Ohio residents’ blood with those PFAS, Hardwick said.

PFAS are often referred to as forever chemicals because they do not easily break down once released into the environment or absorbed into the human body.

The lawsuit seeks to establish a fund to monitor Ohio residents for health impacts from PFAS exposure, and other relief. It is among thousands that have been filed against 3M, DuPont and others in recent years over alleged PFAS contamination.

3M agreed in June to pay $10.3 billion to settle hundreds of claims the company polluted public drinking water with the chemicals, while Chemours Co CC.N DuPont de Nemours DD.N and Corteva reached a similar deal with U.S. water providers for $1.19 billion.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has called PFAS an “urgent public health and environmental issue," and has taken steps to regulate PFAS, including in drinking water.

The case is Hardwick v. 3M Co, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-3765.

For Hardwick: Robert Bilott, Aaron Herzig and William Braff of Taft Stettinius & Hollister

For the chemical companies: Theodore Grossman, Louis Chaiten and James Saywell of Jones Day

(Reporting by Clark Mindock)

