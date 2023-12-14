Ohio boy, 13, faces hearing on charges of planning mass shooting at synagogue

Dec 14 (Reuters) - A 13-year-old Ohio boy charged in early September with planning a mass shooting at a local synagogue will appear in family court next Wednesday for a pretrial hearing, according to court documents.

Around Sept. 1, the teenager "did create a detailed plan to complete a mass shooting at the Temple Israel" in Canton, just south of Akron, Ohio, according to a complaint from an official with the Stark County Sheriff's office.

The plan was allegedly posted on the messaging platform Discord and subsequently reported to law enforcement, who investigated and notified several individuals and agencies, including the local school system, "which caused significant public alarm," the complaint said.

The teenager, whose name is redacted in the court documents, was charged on Sept. 8 with "inducing panic" and "disorderly conduct," according to the complaint.

An attorney who represented him in a November appearance before the Stark County Court of Common Pleas, Family Division, did not immediately return requests for comment.

Although the teenager allegedly planned his attack before the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, his pretrial hearing on Dec. 20 comes amid a surge in reported antisemitic incidents across the United States, according to Jewish advocacy groups such as the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

In a post on social media platform X on Wednesday, the ADL said it was "horrified" by the charges, and expressed hope that the arrest could be a "teachable moment" for other young people.

"Hate and threats on social media, as in real life, cannot and will not be tolerated," the post said.

The rise in antisemitic and Islamophobic discrimination in U.S. schools during Israel's ongoing war in Gaza prompted the U.S. Education Department in November to open probes into six colleges and one Kansas school district.

(Reporting by Julia Harte; Editing by Daniel Wallis) ((Julia.Harte@thomsonreuters.com; 202-590-7402;)) Keywords: OHIO SYNAGOGUE/

