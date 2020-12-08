Cryptocurrencies

Ohio Bill Enabling Blockchain Use by Government Moves to State Senate

Ohio’s latest piece of blockchain-focused legislation was passed by the state’s House of Representatives on Dec. 2.

  • Introduced to the Ohio Senate a day later, House Bill 220 would enable official state bodies to use blockchain tech in their operations if signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine (R).
  • “A governmental entity may utilize distributed ledger technology, including blockchain technology, in the exercise of its authority,” the bill states.
  • Sponsored by a slightly partisan group of representatives leaning to the Democrats, the bill passed the House with an overwhelming 89 yeas, and just two nays.
  • Ohio has been one of the more active U.S. states when it comes to legislating for the use of blockchain in a bid to become a hub for the industry.
  • The state legalized the use of blockchain-based data back in 2018 and another piece of legislation this May proposed blockchain could be used for voting.
  • Ohio also became the first to allow businesses to pay their taxes with bitcoin in late 2018, though this initiative was later halted by a newly elected state Treasurer.

