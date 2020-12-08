Ohio Bill Enabling Blockchain Use by Government Moves to State Senate

Ohio’s latest piece of blockchain-focused legislation was passed by the state’s House of Representatives on Dec. 2.

Introduced to the Ohio Senate a day later, House Bill 220 would enable official state bodies to use blockchain tech in their operations if signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine (R).

“A governmental entity may utilize distributed ledger technology, including blockchain technology, in the exercise of its authority,” the bill states.

Sponsored by a slightly partisan group of representatives leaning to the Democrats, the bill passed the House with an overwhelming 89 yeas, and just two nays.

Ohio has been one of the more active U.S. states when it comes to legislating for the use of blockchain in a bid to become a hub for the industry.

The state legalized the use of blockchain-based data back in 2018 and another piece of legislation this May proposed blockchain could be used for voting.

Ohio also became the first to allow businesses to pay their taxes with bitcoin in late 2018, though this initiative was later halted by a newly elected state Treasurer.

