OHI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.89, changing hands as high as $31.06 per share. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OHI's low point in its 52 week range is $25.61 per share, with $34.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.98.

