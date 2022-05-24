Oh Snap! Social media firms sink after bleak warning from Snapchat parent
By Nivedita Balu and Medha Singh
May 24 (Reuters) - Snap Inc's SNAP.N shares plunged nearly 40% on Tuesday after a profit warning from the Snapchat parent signaled tough times ahead for the once-booming digital ad industry, sparking a sector-wide selloff.
The company was on course to erase more than $14 billion in market value, while Meta Platforms FB.O, Pinterest PINS.N, Twitter TWTR.N and Google-parent Alphabet GOOGL.O were altogether set to lose nearly $140 billion if losses hold.
Snap said on Monday it expected to miss quarterly revenue and profits targets that it set just a month earlier and would have to slow hiring and lower spending.
The bleak view from one of the sector's most known players underlines how the Russia-Ukraine war, surging inflation and rising interest rates are hobbling social media companies at a time when they had just started recovering the impact of changes to Apple's iOS operating system.
"Snap is a proxy for online advertising and when you see weakness there then you automatically think Facebook, Pinterest and Google," said Dennis Dick, a trader at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas.
"Once you start thinking about Google, that's when the markets starts to sell off."
Tuesday's selloff comes days after a Bank of America fund managers survey indicated investors are becoming increasingly bearish on tech stocks, a stark reversal to a bullish trend in the past 14 years.
Analysts also said Snap's outlook for core profit suggested expenses will outpace its revenue growth, given headcount was up 52% in the prior quarter. The company also faces pressure from TikTok and a shift in ad budgets to Google and Facebook, they added.
"There's a lot to deal with in the macro environment today," Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel said at a tech conference on Monday.
Digital advertising stocks this yearhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Gbhx23
(Reporting by Medha Singh and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru, Additional reporting by Akash Sriram; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6210 0592; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Tesla removed from S&P 500 ESG index on autopilot, discrimination concerns
- US STOCKS-Wall Street ends sharply lower as Target and growth stocks sink
- Fed could cut rates in 2023, 2024 once inflation under control -Bullard
- Powell says Fed to 'keep pushing' rates higher until clear inflation is falling