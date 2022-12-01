OGS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $82.01, changing hands as low as $71.08 per share. ONE Gas, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 12.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OGS's low point in its 52 week range is $64.73 per share, with $92.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.67.

