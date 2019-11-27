OGS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $89.84, changing hands as high as $89.89 per share. ONE Gas, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OGS's low point in its 52 week range is $75.51 per share, with $96.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.84.

