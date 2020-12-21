OGS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $76.69, changing hands as low as $75.21 per share. ONE Gas, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OGS's low point in its 52 week range is $63.67 per share, with $96.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.48.

