OGS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $74.73, changing hands as high as $75.34 per share. ONE Gas, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OGS's low point in its 52 week range is $63.67 per share, with $92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.26.

