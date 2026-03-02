OGN's VTAMA Cream Shows Sleep Benefits in Pediatric Atopic Dermatitis

Organon & Co. OGN recently announced findings from a pooled sub-analysis of its Phase 3 ADORING 1 and ADORING 2 pivotal trials assessing VTAMA (tapinarof) cream, 1%, in pediatric patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD). The analysis, presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Annual Meeting, demonstrated that VTAMA cream delivered early and sustained improvements in the Patient-Oriented Eczema Measure (POEM) sleep subdomain for patients as young as two years.

Management stated that the data highlights early and durable improvements across sleep-related endpoints, including in children as young as two years. Sleep disruption represents a significant and quantifiable burden in pediatric AD. The positive findings support the company’s broader strategy to develop therapies targeting impactful outcomes across chronic dermatologic conditions and intend to generate actionable data for patients and healthcare providers.

Trend in OGN Stock Following the News

Shares of OGN have gained 0.8% since the announcement on Friday. Over the past six months, shares of the company have declined 22.6% against the industry’s 6.3% growth and the S&P 500’s 9.1% rise.

The positive data from the Phase 3 sub-analysis represent VTAMA’s differentiated value in atopic dermatitis by demonstrating measurable quality-of-life benefits, particularly in sleep outcomes — a key burden in pediatric AD. As prescribers focus on patient-reported outcomes alongside clinical efficacy, strong efficacy across age groups down to two years, coupled with established FDA approvals, supports sustained prescription growth, strengthens Organon’s dermatology segment and drives revenue growth.

OGN currently has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the Phase 3 ADORING Program

The ADORING clinical development program consists of two 8-week pivotal trials and a 48-week open-label extension study. In December 2024, the U.S. FDA approved VTAMA cream for the topical treatment of AD in adults and pediatric patients aged two years and older. The product was approved in May 2022 for plaque psoriasis in adults.

In the Phase 3 ADORING 1 and ADORING 2 trials, 813 adults and pediatric patients with moderate-to-severe AD were randomized 2:1 to receive VTAMA (tapinarof) cream, 1%, or vehicle once daily for eight weeks. The sub-analysis included 654 pediatric patients aged 2-17 years. Results demonstrated significant improvements in sleep-related subdomains of patient-reported outcomes, as assessed by POEM and DFI scores, across age cohorts — including children as young as two years and family members of patients aged 2-15 years.

VTAMA cream showed significant improvements in sleep-related outcomes compared with the vehicle across pediatric age groups. POEM sleep subdomain scores improved as early as week one in children aged 2-6 and 12-17, and by week four in those aged 7-11, with treatment differences sustained through week eight.

DFI sleep subdomain scores showed significant improvement by week one in patients aged 12-15 and by week two in younger cohorts, with benefits maintained through week eight, underscoring a positive impact on both patients and family members. The magnitude and consistency of response across age strata reinforce the durability of the effect. The most commonly reported treatment-emergent adverse events were folliculitis, headache and nasopharyngitis.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by data provided by Precedence Research, the atopic dermatitis drug market is valued at $17.21 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.7% through 2032.

Factors like the increasing disease prevalence and advancements in drug development, the rising incidence of atopic dermatitis and the demand for effective treatments, are driving the market’s growth.

Other News

Organon recently announced an exclusive global licensing agreement for MIUDELLA, a hormone-free copper intrauterine device (IUD) contraceptive developed by Sebela Pharmaceuticals. The transaction remains subject to regulatory review under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, as well as approval from the U.S. FDA regarding MIUDELLA’s alternate supply chain entities and other customary closing conditions.

Organon announced that the FDA approved a supplemental New Drug Application for NEXPLANON (etonogestrel implant) 68mg Radiopaque, allowing its use for up to five years, extending the previous three-year limit. Clinical trials assessing efficacy and safety during years four and five with no reported pregnancies and no new safety concerns. The study included women across a wide range of body mass index, demonstrating the implant’s continued effectiveness and safety across diverse body types.

Organon & Co. Price

Organon & Co. price | Organon & Co. Quote

OGN’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Organon carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, Veracyte VCYT and Cardinal Health CAH.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.4%. Revenues of $2.87 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 12.5% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.2%.

Veracyte, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 53 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29.3%. Revenues of $134 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4%.

VCYT has an estimated earnings recession rate of 9.5% for 2026 compared with the industry’s 10.5% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 46.4%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.4% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Organon & Co. (OGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.