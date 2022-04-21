OGN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.07, changing hands as low as $33.03 per share. Organon & Co shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OGN's low point in its 52 week range is $27.25 per share, with $39.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.05. The OGN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

