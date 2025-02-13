$OGN Earnings Results: $OGN Reports Quarterly Earnings

$OGN ($OGN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.90 per share, beating estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $1,592,000,000, missing estimates of $1,610,054,806 by $-18,054,806.

$OGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 292 institutional investors add shares of $OGN stock to their portfolio, and 369 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

