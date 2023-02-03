OGN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.99, changing hands as low as $29.76 per share. Organon & Co shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OGN's low point in its 52 week range is $22.88 per share, with $39.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.76. The OGN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

