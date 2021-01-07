OGEN Stock Alert: 14 Things to Know About Oragenics as Shares Rocket Thursday

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) is seeing shares of its stock take off on Thursday on vaccine news for the novel coronavirus.

Here’s what investors need to know about the latest OGEN stock news.

Oragenics has announced an agreement with Adjuvance Technologies to add adjuvant TQL1055 to its coronavirus vaccine.

to add adjuvant TQL1055 to its coronavirus vaccine. Adjuvants are added to vaccines to increase their effectiveness.

TQL1055 is a semi-synthetic analogue of the saponin adjuvant QS-21.

The adjuvant’s positive benefits include increased stability and manufacturing efficiency.

Oragenics notes that it will be using TQL1055 alongside its coronavirus vaccine in animal studies.

This will have it testing the combination in animals as part of pre-clinical trials.

These trials are set to start in the first quarter of 2021 and will include hamsters and mice.

The deal between the two also opens up the opportunity to use TQL1055 in human trials.

Oragenics says that its goal is to start up clinical human trials of its coronavirus vaccine later this year.

OGEN says it expects a stronger response from its vaccine thanks to the addition of the adjuvant.

This has it expecting a more intense response with a lower antigen dose.

In addition to treating the novel coronavirus, Oragenics believes the vaccine could have uses in treating other strains of the virus.

The vaccine also supports storage and transportation at normal refrigerated temperatures.

That should allow for easier transport and distribution of the vaccine.

OGEN stock was up 46% as of Thursday morning.

