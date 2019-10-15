OGE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of OGE Energy Corp. (Symbol: OGE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.42, changing hands as low as $42.34 per share. OGE Energy Corp. shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OGE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OGE's low point in its 52 week range is $35.55 per share, with $45.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.47.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.