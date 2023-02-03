OGE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.21, changing hands as low as $38.54 per share. OGE Energy Corp shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OGE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OGE's low point in its 52 week range is $33.28 per share, with $42.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.56.

