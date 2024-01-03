OGE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.48, changing hands as high as $35.71 per share. OGE Energy Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OGE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OGE's low point in its 52 week range is $31.245 per share, with $40.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.51.

