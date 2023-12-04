OGE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.56, changing hands as high as $35.60 per share. OGE Energy Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OGE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OGE's low point in its 52 week range is $31.245 per share, with $41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.53.
Also see: Top Broker Analyst Picks
BTI Dividend History
UTHR Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.