OGE Energy's Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

OGE Energy Corp. OGE shares declined 0.5% to reach $45.14 on May 5 following the release of first-quarter 2025 results.



The company reported first-quarter 2025 earnings of 31 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents by 40.9%. The figure also improved a massive 244.4% from 9 cents per share recorded in the year-ago quarter. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

OGE Energy’s Revenues

OGE’s operating revenues of $747.7 million rose 25.3% from $596.8 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $693 million by 8%.

OGE Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

OGE Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | OGE Energy Corporation Quote

OGE’s Operational Highlights

Total sales in the reported quarter were 8.2 million megawatt-hours (MWh), up from 7.4 MWh in the prior-year quarter. The company’s customer count increased 1% to 908,851.



During the first quarter of 2025, the cost of fuel, purchased power and direct transmission increased 39.6% to $324 million from $232.2 million in the prior-year quarter.



Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2025 slipped 0.1% to $290.4 million, primarily driven by lower operation and maintenance expenses.



Operating income totaled $133.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, up 80.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $74 million.

For the first quarter of 2025, interest expenses totaled $67.3 million, up 11.8% from $60.2 million recorded a year ago.

OGE’s Segment Details

OGE Energy reported a first-quarter net income of $62.7 million, up 237.1% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $18.6 million.



The OG&E segment’s net income amounted to $71 million, up 181.7% from the year-ago period’s $25.2 million. This increase was primarily driven by higher operating revenues and lower operation and maintenance expenses.



The Other Operations unit incurred a net loss of $8.3 million, which was wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $6.6 million. The deterioration was due to higher interest expenses.

Financial Highlights of OGE

OGE had cash and cash equivalents of $26.9 million as of March 31, 2025 compared with $0.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debt totaled $5.12 billion as of March 31, 2025, up from $5.02 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



During the first three months of 2025, OGE generated cash from operating activities worth $15.9 million compared with the year-ago figure of $83 million.

OGE’s 2025 Guidance

OGE Energy reiterated its 2025 earnings per share guidance. The company still expects to generate earnings in the range of $2.21-$2.33 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.27, in line with the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

OGE’s Zacks Rank

OGE Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

Edison International EIX reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 by 13.2%. The bottom line also increased 21.2% from $1.13 in the year-ago quarter.



Edison International's first-quarter operating revenues totaled $3.81 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.14 billion by 7.8%. The top line also decreased 6.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $4.08 billion.



PG&E Corporation PCG reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 33 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents by 5.7%. The bottom line also declined 10.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of 37 cents.



PCG reported first-quarter total revenues of $5.98 billion, up 2.1% from $5.86 billion registered in the year-ago period. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.11 billion by 2.1%.



NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 97 cents by 2.1%. The bottom line was also up nearly 8.8% year over year.



In the first quarter, NextEra Energy’s operating revenues were $6.24 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.34 billion by 14.9%. However, the top line improved 9% year over year.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Edison International (EIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OGE Energy Corporation (OGE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.