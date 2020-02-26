OGE Energy Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of OGE Energy Corp. (Symbol: OGE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.52, changing hands as low as $43.22 per share. OGE Energy Corp. shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OGE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OGE's low point in its 52 week range is $40.42 per share, with $46.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.11.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.