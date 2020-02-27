OGE Energy Sees FY20 Earnings In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) forecast consolidated earnings for fiscal 2020 in a range of $2.19 to $2.31 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.28 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

OG&E is projected to earn $1.72 to $1.78 per average share in fiscal 2020. The company projects the earnings contribution from its ownership interest in Enable Midstream to be at the lower end of approximately $0.47 to $0.53 per share, and breakeven results at the holding company.

OGE Energy is the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Co. or OG&E, and holder of 25.5 percent limited partner interest and 50 percent general partner interest in Enable Midstream Partners LP.

