OGE Energy Q2 Results Rise, Now Sees FY25 Earnings At Top Half Of Guidance Range - Update

July 30, 2025 — 09:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE), the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Co. or OG&E, reported Wednesday higher profit in its second quarter with increased revenues.

For fiscal 2025, OGE Energy now expects consolidated earnings at the top half of its guidance range of $2.21 to $2.33 per share.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $2.27 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In the second quarter, OGE Energy's net income was $107.5 million or $0.53 per share, compared to earnings of $102.3 million or $0.51 per share last year.

OG&E contributed net income of $107.7 million or $0.53 per share, compared to $109.3 million or $0.54 per share a year ago.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.9% to $741.60 million from $662.60 million last year.

In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, OGE Energy shares were gaining around 1.1 percent to trade at $45.42.

