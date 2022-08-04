OGE Energy Q2 Profit Declines, Reaffirms OG&E's Earnings Outlook

(RTTNews) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE), Thursday reported a decline in second-quarter earnings, while revenues spiked from the prior year.

The company reported a quarterly profit of $73.1 million from $112.9 million last year. On a per share basis, earnings were $0.36, down from $0.56 a year ago. The parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Co. or OG&E said the quarterly contribution from OG&E was $100.7 million or $0.50 per share, compared to $85.1 million or $0.42 per share in the previous year.

Revenue for the quarter surged to $803.7 million from $577.4 million a year ago.

OGE confirmed OG&E's earnings outlook of approximately $375 million to $395 million, or $1.87 to $1.97 per share. Due to warmer than expected weather in the first half, OG&E's earnings are expected to be in the top half of its 2022 earnings guidance range.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.