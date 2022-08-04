Markets
OGE

OGE Energy Q2 Profit Declines, Reaffirms OG&E's Earnings Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE), Thursday reported a decline in second-quarter earnings, while revenues spiked from the prior year.

The company reported a quarterly profit of $73.1 million from $112.9 million last year. On a per share basis, earnings were $0.36, down from $0.56 a year ago. The parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Co. or OG&E said the quarterly contribution from OG&E was $100.7 million or $0.50 per share, compared to $85.1 million or $0.42 per share in the previous year.

Revenue for the quarter surged to $803.7 million from $577.4 million a year ago.

OGE confirmed OG&E's earnings outlook of approximately $375 million to $395 million, or $1.87 to $1.97 per share. Due to warmer than expected weather in the first half, OG&E's earnings are expected to be in the top half of its 2022 earnings guidance range.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OGE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular