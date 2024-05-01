OGE Energy Q1 24 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on May 1, 2024, to discuss Q1 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.oge.com/wps/portal/ord/investors/news-events/!ut/p/z1/04_Sj9CPykssy0xPLMnMz0vMAfIjo8zijTxczDy83A38DcL8XQwCjY3MLYLDvIwNfIz1wwkpiAJKG-AAjgZA_VGElBTkRhikOyoqAgDHMMn5/dz/d5/L2dJQSEvUUt3QS80TmxFL1o2XzIwSEdIOTgyMTlNSUMwNlM4MEVNVlQyTVUw/

