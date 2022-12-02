OGE Energy (OGE) Up 7.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for OGE Energy (OGE). Shares have added about 7.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is OGE Energy due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

OGE Energy Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y

OGE Energy reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.31 per share, which increased 3.9% from the earnings of $1.26 in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 by 16.9%.

Revenues

OGE Energy’s operating revenues of $1,270.8 million surged 47% from $864.4 million in the prior-year quarter. The year-over-year upside was driven by higher revenues from contracts with customers.

Operational Highlights

Total sales in the reported quarter amounted to 9.4 million megawatt-hours (MWh), which increased from 8.9 MWh in the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the company’s customer count increased 1.2% to 886,915.

The cost of fuel, purchased power and direct transmission increased 104.1% to $673.8 million compared with $330.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Total operating expenses increased 11.9% year over year to $279.1 million, driven by higher depreciation and amortization expenses and operation and maintenance expenses.

The operating income improved 11.6% to $317.9 million from the year-ago quarter’s $284.8 million.

Interest expenses totaled $42.2 million in the third quarter, up from $39.5 million a year ago.

Financial Highlights

OGE Energy reported a net income of $262.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, which increased from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of $252.5 million.

The OG&E segment’s net income improved 13.1% to $253.1 million in the third quarter from the $223.8 million reported in the third quarter of 2021. The improvement can be attributed to higher operating revenues, driven by more favorable weather and revenues from the recovery of capital investments.

The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment posted a net income of $16.1 million compared with a net income of $30.8 million in the prior year. The deterioration was due to the elimination of OGE Energy's equity in the earnings of Enable in 2022, which was driven by the merger of Enable and Energy Transfer in December 2021.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

OGE Energy Corporation (OGE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.