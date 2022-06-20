OGE Energy (OGE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, OGE Energy (OGE) closed at $35.01, marking a -0.54% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy services company had lost 12.19% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's loss of 10.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from OGE Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.43, down 23.21% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for OGE Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. OGE Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note OGE Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.28. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.56.

Meanwhile, OGE's PEG ratio is currently 4.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. OGE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

