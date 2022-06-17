OGE Energy (OGE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

OGE Energy (OGE) closed at $35.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.54% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy services company had lost 11.54% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's loss of 8.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from OGE Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect OGE Energy to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.21%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for OGE Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. OGE Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, OGE Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.58, which means OGE Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that OGE has a PEG ratio of 4.72. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

