OGE Energy (OGE) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, OGE Energy (OGE) closed at $39.21, marking a -0.41% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.91%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy services company had gained 1.23% over the past month. This has outpaced the Utilities sector's gain of 0.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

OGE Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, OGE Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 23.21%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for OGE Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. OGE Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, OGE Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.27, so we one might conclude that OGE Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that OGE currently has a PEG ratio of 5.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.32 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

