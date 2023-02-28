OGE Energy (OGE) Q4 Earnings Down, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. OGE have lost 3% to reach $36.57 on Feb 27, since its fourth-quarter results’ release.

OGE Energy reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 25 cents per share, which declined 84.3% from $1.59 in the year-ago quarter.

For full-year 2022, OGE reported earnings of $1.38 per share compared with $1.64 in the previous year.

Revenues

OGE Energy’s operating revenues of $711.9 million surged 22.5% from $581.3 million in the prior-year quarter.

For full-year 2022, OGE reported operating revenues of $3,375.7 million compared with $3,653.7 million in the previous year.

OGE Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

OGE Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | OGE Energy Corporation Quote

Operational Highlights

Total sales in the reported quarter were 7.1 million megawatt-hours (MWh), up from 6.6 MWh in the prior-year quarter. The company’s customer count increased 1.1% to 886,759.

The cost of fuel, purchased power and direct transmission declined 21.9% to $1,662.4 million in 2022 from $21,127.6 million in the previous year.

Total operating expenses increased 8.3% to $1,063.8 million in 2022, driven by higher depreciation and amortization expenses as well as operation and maintenance expenses.

The operating income was $649.2 million, up 19.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $544.2 million.

Interest expenses totaled $166.3 million in 2022, up from $158.3 million in the previous year.

Financial Highlights

OGE Energy reported a net income of $50.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, down from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $319.2 million. The decline was primarily due to a net gain of $265 million on the Enable merger transaction in 2021.

The OG&E segment’s net income was $46.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 17% from the year-ago period’s $39.9 million. The improvement can be attributed to higher operating revenues, earned from the recovery of capital investments.

2023 Guidance

OGE Energy anticipates 2023 earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $1.93-$2.07.

For its OG&E segment, the company expects earnings in the range of $1.99-$2.0 per share.

Zacks Rank

OGE Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

Consolidated Edison, Inc. ED reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 81 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents by 3.9%. However, the bottom line declined 19% from $1.00 in the prior-year quarter.

In the reported quarter, the company’s total revenues were $4,031 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,518 million by 14.6%. The top line also improved 18% from $3,415 million in the year-ago quarter. The upside was due to higher electric, gas and steam as well as non-utility revenues.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. HE reported an EPS of 52 cents in the fourth quarter of 2022. The bottom line improved 4% from 50 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Hawaiian Electric’s total revenues were $1,019.1 million in the fourth quarter, up 32.3% from the prior-year quarter’s $770.3 million. The rise in revenues was due to increased contributions from the Electric Utility, Bank and Other segments.

Ameren Corporation’s AEE fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 63 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents by 12.5%. The bottom line increased 31.3% year over year.

Total revenues came in at $2,046 million in the reported quarter, which improved 32.4% year over year due to higher electric and natural gas revenues. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,598 million by 28%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OGE Energy Corporation (OGE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.