OGE Energy (OGE) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Increase Y/Y

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. OGE have risen 3.5% to $37.55 since the company released its fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 24.

OGE Energy reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.59 per share, which surged a solid 488.9% from the year-ago quarter, primarily due to net gains from the Enable merger transaction.

OGE Energy reported earnings per share (EPS) of $3.68 for full-year 2021 against the net loss of 87 cents incurred in 2020.

Revenues

Operating revenues for the fourth quarter totaled $581.3 million and rose 19.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $485.4 million.

In 2021, OGE generated sales worth $3.66 billion, up 72.2% from the year-ago figure.

OGE Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

OGE Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | OGE Energy Corporation Quote

Highlights

Total sales in the reported quarter amounted to 6.6 million megawatt-hours (MWh), slightly down from 6.7 million MWh in the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the company’s customer count increased 1.4% to 879,447.

Total operating expenses rose 3.9% year over year to $249.3 million.

Operating income slipped 1.5% to $81.3 million from the year-ago quarter’s $82.5 million.

OGE Energy reported net income of $319.2 million in the fourth quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s $54.8 million.

The OG&E segment’s net income declined 2.5% to $40 million in the fourth quarter from $41 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in earnings at OG&E was primarily due to warmer weather conditions in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the recognition of a loss associated with the Winter Storm Uri regulatory settlement.

Financial Update

Long-term debt was $4.49 billion as of Dec 31, 2021, higher than the 2020-end level of $3.49 billion.

Net cash outflow from operating activities in 2021 was $358.7 million against cash inflow of $640.4 million in the prior year.

Total capital expenditures totaled $778.5 million in 2021, up from $650.5 million a year ago.

2022 Guidance

The company initiated its 2022 guidance for the OG&E business segment. Its earnings are projected in the range of $1.87-$1.97 per share.

The company's guidance for other operations, excluding natural gas midstream operations, is a loss in the range of $0.01-$0.02 per share in 2022.

The company did not issue the 2022 consolidated earnings guidance.

Zacks Rank

OGE Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. HE reported EPS of 50 cents for the fourth quarter of 2021, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents by 11.1%. The bottom line also improved 8.7% from 46 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hawaiian Electric’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $2.12 per share, which implies a year-over-year decline of 5.8%. HE boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 3.2%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated PEG or PSEG reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted operating earnings of 69 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents by 1.5%. The bottom line also improved 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PSEG’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $3.48 per share, which implies a year-over-year decline of 6.9%. PEG boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 3.6%.

DTE Energy Company DTE reported fourth-quarter 2021 operating EPS of $1.05, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents by 11.7%. The bottom line also increased 1.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.03 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTE Energy’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $5.94 per share, which implies a year-over-year slip of 0.8%. DTE boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.