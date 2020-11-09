OGE Energy (OGE) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Down Y/Y

OGE Energy Corp.’s OGE third-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.04 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 by 4.6%. The bottom line, moreover, declined 16.8% from $1.25 registered in the year-ago quarter.



Including one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of 89 cents per share compared with earnings of $1.25 in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues

OGE Energy’s operating revenues of $702.1 million declined 7.1% from $755.4 million in the prior-year quarter. The year-over-year downside was primarily due to lower revenues from contracts with customers and other reduced revenues.

Operational Highlights

Total sales in the reported quarter amounted to 8.7 million megawatt-hours (MWh), lower than 9 million MWh in the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the company’s customer count inched up 1.1% to 865,259.



Cost of sales summed $209.1 million compared with $234 million in the prior-year quarter.



Total operating expenses declined 4.9% year over year to $235 million on account of lower depreciation and amortization expenses along with reduced operation and maintenance expenses.



Operating income declined 5.9% to $258 million from the year-ago quarter’s $274.3 million.



Interest expenses totaled $39.8 million in the third quarter, marginally up from $39.6 million a year ago.

Other Highlights

OGE Energy reported a net income of $177 million in the third quarter, down from the prior-year quarter’s $251 million.



The OG&E segment’s net income plunged 12.3% to $199 million from $227 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The decrease can be primarily attributed to less favorable weather in the quarter compared to the year-ago quarter.



The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment posted third-quarter net income of $10 million compared with $29 million in the prior-year quarter. The decrease was primarily led by OGE's share of Enable's impairment of its investment in the Southeast Supply Header pipeline and lower net income from its gathering and processing business.

2020 Guidance

OGE Energy updated its 2020 earnings guidance in the range of $2.00-$2.06 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings is pegged at $2.06 per share, above the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

Zacks Rank

OGE Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Recent Utility Releases

American Electric Power AEP, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company, reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.47, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 by 0.7%.



NextEra Energy NEE, a Zacks Rank #3 company, reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $2.66 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.65 by 0.4%.



Entergy Corporation ETR, a Zacks Rank #3 company, reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $2.44 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42 by 0.8%.

