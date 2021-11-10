OGE Energy (OGE) Q3 Earnings and Revenues IncreaseY/Y

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. OGE slipped 0.1% to $34.11 on Nov 9, following the company’s third-quarter 2021 results.

OGE Energy reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.26 per share, which improved 41.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenues

OGE Energy’s operating revenues of $864.4 million increased 23.1% from $702.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

OGE Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

OGE Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | OGE Energy Corporation Quote

Operational Highlights

Total sales in the reported quarter amounted to 8.9 million megawatt-hours (MWh), slightly up from 8.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the company’s customer count increased 1.3% to 876,739.

Total operating expenses rose 6.2% year over year to $249.5 million.

Operating income improved 10.4% to $284.8 million from the year-ago quarter’s $258 million.

Highlights

OGE Energy reported net income of $252.5 million in the third quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s $177.4 million.

The OG&E segment’s net income improved 12.6% to $224 million in the third quarter from $199 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The upside was driven by the recovery of increased investments supporting customer growth and favorable weather.

The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment posted net income of $31 million compared with $10 million in the prior year. The increase can primarily be attributed to higher commodity prices, higher natural gas gathering and processing volumes.

Zacks Rank

OGE Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

American Electric Power AEP reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.43, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 by 0.7%.

NextEra Energy NEE reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents by 4.2%.

DTE Energy Company DTE reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.72 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83 by 6%.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.