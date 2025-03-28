Is OGE Energy (OGE) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is OGE Energy (OGE) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.

OGE Energy is a member of our Utilities group, which includes 104 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. OGE Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OGE's full-year earnings has moved 0.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, OGE has returned 9.2% so far this year. At the same time, Utilities stocks have gained an average of 3.7%. This shows that OGE Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN). The stock is up 6.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Shenandoah Telecommunications' current year EPS has increased 12.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, OGE Energy belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, a group that includes 60 individual companies and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.3% so far this year, so OGE is performing better in this area.

Shenandoah Telecommunications, however, belongs to the Diversified Communication Services industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #79. The industry has moved +4.9% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Utilities sector may want to keep a close eye on OGE Energy and Shenandoah Telecommunications as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

