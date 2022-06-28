OGE Energy (OGE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

OGE Energy (OGE) closed the most recent trading day at $38.20, moving +0.03% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy services company had lost 7.93% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's loss of 6.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

OGE Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, OGE Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 23.21%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for OGE Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. OGE Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, OGE Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.76. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.88.

Investors should also note that OGE has a PEG ratio of 5.12 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. OGE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

