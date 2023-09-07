OGE Energy (OGE) Down 3.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for OGE Energy (OGE). Shares have lost about 3.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is OGE Energy due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

OGE Energy Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Decline Y/Y

OGE Energy reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of 44 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 65 cents by 32.3%. The figure, however, improved a solid 22.2% from 36 cents per share recorded in the year-ago period.

The year-over-year upside can be attributed to the absence of loss that the company had incurred from natural gas midstream operations in second quarter of 2022, which OGE Energy fully exited in 2022 through the sale of all Energy Transfer units.

Revenues

OGE’s operating revenues of $605 million declined 24.7% from $803.7 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $855.6 million by 29.3%.

Operational Highlights

Total sales in the reported quarter were 7.3 million megawatt-hours (MWh), down from 7.5 MWh in the prior-year quarter. The company’s customer count increased 0.8% to 891,755.

The cost of fuel, purchased power and direct transmission declined 53.8% to $181.8 million from $393.3 million a year ago.

Total operating expenses increased 9.1% to $276.2 million, primarily driven by higher depreciation and amortization expenses as well as other operation and maintenance (O&M) expenses.

Operating income totaled $147 million, down 6.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $157.2 million.

Interest expenses totaled $52.1 million, up 30.9% from $39.8 million recorded a year ago.

Financial Highlights

OGE Energy reported a net income of $88.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, up from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $73.1 million.

The OG&E segment’s net income amounted to $91.9 million, down 8.7% from the year-ago period’s $100.7 million. The deterioration was primarily due to less favorable weather, expected higher depreciation and interest expense on a growing asset base, as well as increased other O&M expense.

2023 Guidance

OGE Energy reiterated its 2023 earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $1.93-$2.07. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.01, which lies just above the mid-point of the company guided range.

For its OG&E segment, the company still expects earnings in the band of $1.99-$2.09 per share.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

Currently, OGE Energy has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision looks promising. Notably, OGE Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

