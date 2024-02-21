OGE Energy Earnings Decline; Sees Fiscal 2024 Earnings Below View

(RTTNews) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)), the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company (OG&E) Wednesday reported net income of $48.2 million, or $0.24 per share for the fourth quarter, lower than $50.3 million, or $0.25 per share, in same period a year ago.

OG&E reported net income of $48.6 million, or $0.24 per share, compared with $46.7 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in the same period of 2022, primarily due to higher operating revenues driven by the recovery of capital investments and lower other operation and maintenance expenses. Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters expected earnings of $0.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues for the quarter for OG&E declined to $566.7 million rom $711.9 million last year.

For 2024, OGE Energy expects earnings to be to be about $2.12 per share. The consensus estimate stands at $2.14 per share.

The company's Board has declared a second-quarter dividend of $0.4182 per share to be paid on April 26, to shareholders of record on April 8.

