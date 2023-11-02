OGE Energy Corp. Reveals Retreat In Q3 Income, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $241.9 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $262.8 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 25.6% to $945.4 million from $1.27 billion last year.

OGE Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $241.9 Mln. vs. $262.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.20 vs. $1.31 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.18 -Revenue (Q3): $945.4 Mln vs. $1.27 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.09 to $2.13

