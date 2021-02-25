OGE Energy Corp. Reveals Advance In Q4 Earnings

(RTTNews) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $54.8 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $35.4 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $485.4 million from $472.5 million last year.

OGE Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $54.8 Mln. vs. $35.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.27 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q4): $485.4 Mln vs. $472.5 Mln last year.

