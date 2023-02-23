OGE Energy Corp. Q4 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $50.3 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $319.2 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.5% to $711.9 million from $581.3 million last year.

OGE Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $50.3 Mln. vs. $319.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.25 vs. $1.59 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $711.9 Mln vs. $581.3 Mln last year.

