OGE Energy Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) released a profit for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $177.4 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $250.9 million, or $1.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, OGE Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $207.0 million or $1.04 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.1% to $702.1 million from $755.4 million last year.

OGE Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Analysts Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q3): $702.1 Mln vs. $755.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.00 to $2.06

