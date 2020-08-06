OGE Energy Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) reported a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit came in at $85.9 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $100.2 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, OGE Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $102.3 million or $0.51 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.0% to $503.5 million from $513.7 million last year.

OGE Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q2): $503.5 Mln vs. $513.7 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.08 to $2.18

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.